Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welbilt were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Welbilt by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Welbilt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

