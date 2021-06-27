Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 329.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $135,801,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

