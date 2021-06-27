Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

ETR WCH opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business’s 50-day moving average is €131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

