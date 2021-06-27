W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $84.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

WPC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 969,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

