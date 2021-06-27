Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $48.28. 1,959,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

