Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Up 12.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 3,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 200,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $790.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

