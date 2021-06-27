Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $43.99. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 873,199 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPCE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

