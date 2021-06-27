Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

VIOT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

