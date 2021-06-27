Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.82% of Viking Therapeutics worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.73 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $525.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

