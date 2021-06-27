ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in ViewRay by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 24.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.