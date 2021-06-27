VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $16.48 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $772,667.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

