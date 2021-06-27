Victoria’s (VCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Wednesday. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.14.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

