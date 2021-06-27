Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $209.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

VRNT stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,485,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

