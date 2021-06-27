Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $608.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

