Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. 892,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,967. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

