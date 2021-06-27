Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $825,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DQ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

