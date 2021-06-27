Van ECK Associates Corp Has $977,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.