Van ECK Associates Corp Has $898,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.