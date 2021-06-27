Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pool by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $455.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.24. Pool Co. has a one year low of $259.31 and a one year high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.