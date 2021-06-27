Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.