Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

