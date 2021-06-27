Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.07. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.