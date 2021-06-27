Vai Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $80.37 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 88,303,032 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

