UWM Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

UWMC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

