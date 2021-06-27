Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

OLED opened at $220.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

