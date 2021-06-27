United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

