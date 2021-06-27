United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.31.
Shares of URI opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.62.
In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
