United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.31.

Shares of URI opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

