Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £111.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

