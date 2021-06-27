Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.21. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 31,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

