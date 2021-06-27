Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $73,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

