UBS Group AG Sells 3,503 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

