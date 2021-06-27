UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

