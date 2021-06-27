UBS Group AG Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

