UBS Group AG Acquires 9,633 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

