U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 4,931,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,675. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.