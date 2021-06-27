Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

