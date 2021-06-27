TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $218.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

