Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 295,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,329. The stock has a market cap of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

