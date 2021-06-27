TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $38,111.44 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

