TrueFi Trading 42.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

