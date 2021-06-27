Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.98. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 75,282 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

