Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $974.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 3,558,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.