Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $974.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 3,558,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Featured Story: What is a management fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.