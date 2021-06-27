Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.