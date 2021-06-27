Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,510,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,259,000 after purchasing an additional 649,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

