Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 263.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

