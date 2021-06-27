Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 256 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,844.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,861.88. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

