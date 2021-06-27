Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,858.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.46.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.