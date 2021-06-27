Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Transocean were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

