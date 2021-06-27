TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

