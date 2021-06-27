Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.00

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 45243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The stock has a market cap of £77.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.74.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

